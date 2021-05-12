Cooper Pulls Nomination Papers for Haverhill Mayoral Run; Others Also Seek City Elected Offices

Haverhill Patrolman Guy Cooper recently took out nomination papers to seek the corner office in City Hall.

Cooper took out papers during the first week they were available from City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas. As WHAV reported in February, Cooper had already established the “Cooper Committee” in a filing with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance. While incumbent Mayor James J. Fiorentini is expected to run for an unprecedented 10th term, he has not yet taken out nomination papers. Tim Slavit, assistant harbormaster under his late father William J. “Red” Slavit has also discussed a run, but also has not yet picked up nomination forms.

Incumbent City Councilor Timothy J. Jordan and School Committee member Richard J. Rosa also pulled papers for re-election. Katrina Hobbs-Everett, who first sought a City Council seat in 2015 and School Committee seat in 2017, also took papers for another challenge to join the legislative body.

William Taylor, who first announced his intention to seek election to the City Council last month, also pulled papers.

Others who previously took out papers were former Haverhill City Councilor Kenneth Quimby, current City Council President Melinda E. Barrett, former candidate Fred Simmons and newcomer Tomas Michel, who is also seeking a City Council spot.

Haverhill Conservation Commissioner Ralph T. Basiliere, who floated a trial balloon while considering seeking a City Council seat, has decided against a run. Basiliere told WHAV, “Based upon the findings of a draft committee, my ongoing work on Conservation is where, at present, I can do the most for the people.”

If needed, a preliminary election takes place Tuesday, Sept. 14, and the final election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

