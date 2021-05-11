Haverhill VFW Plans Free Pasta Night for Veterans and Their Families May 22

Veterans and their families in Haverhill are being treated to a free Pasta Night courtesy of Haverhill’s Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lorraine Post 29 as part of Military Appreciation Month.

Pasta, being served with Maria’s Family Restaurant’s house tomato sauce, will be delivered to veterans Saturday, May 22, between 2 and 4 p.m.

“May is Military Appreciation Month, and beyond placing flags at the graves of our fallen veterans, we as a Post also wanted to do something for the veterans here in town,” said Post 29 Senior Vice Commander Shawn Watkins.

To register, submit the veteran’s name, an address, number of meals being requested and best contact number by calling 978-373-1900 or registering online at vfwpost29.com/register. The deadline for meals signups is Thursday, May 20, before 5 p.m.

All meals will be delivered using contactless delivery, and the veteran will be notified by text or phone call only after the meal is delivered.

Volunteers and sponsors are also requested and asked to send emails to [email protected] for details. “The local businesses, elected officials and citizens of Haverhill have been a big supporter of previous events, and without them, we would not be able to continue these dinners,” said Post 29 Commander Keith Gopsill. Donations may be made at vfwpost29.com or by mailing checks to VFW, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill.

