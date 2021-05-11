Haverhill Chamber to Honor Glenn, Guerrero-Perez, Heartquist and Guyotte at Annual Dinner

Public and private sector leaders are to be honored when the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce hosts its “Celebrating Our Community” annual dinner next month.

Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn is to be presented the Chamber’s top honor, the Charles E. Billups Award. Billups was former chairman of Essex County Gas Co. (now part of National Grid) who was credited to transforming the business organization in modern times.

The Jerry Loy Outstanding Director of the Year Award goes to footwear design consultant Penny Guerrero-Perez, while Haverhill mayoral Chief of Staff Allison Heartquist receives the Community Leadership Award and UMass Lowell Innovation Hub’s Stephanie Guyotte receives the Chamber Service Award.

The in-person, socially distanced annual dinner takes place Thursday, June 10, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Tickets are $90 each or $720 for a table of eight. Reserve by calling the Chamber at 978-373-5663 or visiting haverhillchamber.com.

