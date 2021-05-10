Haverhill Schools to Begin Search for New Principal as Burns Takes Job in Salem, Mass.

Haverhill High School will begin looking for a new principal as Glenn Burns returns to Salem, Mass., as executive principal of Salem High Schools on July 1.

Salem Superintendent Stephen Zrike Jr. made the appointment official Friday. As WHAV reported first April 20, Burns emailed families, writing he may be leaving Haverhill since he had been named a finalist for the Salem job. Burns wrote again yesterday, telling families his work at Haverhill High “provided me fulfillment and growth beyond what I could have anticipated.”

“Over the past three years I have learned what a Hillie is and what it means to be a Hillie. I have been proud to be part of a community that expects more and advocates fiercely for our children. We have overcome many obstacles together and each time prevailed stronger as a school and community,” he added.

Haverhill School Committee member Richard J. Rosa said Sunday, “Mr. Burns is going to be missed. It’s a significant loss for Haverhill. He transformed the culture at the high school, and thousands of students have benefited from his leadership.”

Burns, himself, noted some of the school’s highlights. He wrote, Haverhill High is the largest designated Early College high school in the state with “an incredible rate of success;” offers more than 20 Advanced Placement courses with more than 290 students enrolled; has continued to grow career and vocational programs including Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Biomedical, Engineering and Computer Science; eliminated user fees for any athletics or clubs; increased community events such as Hillie Thanksgiving Dinner and Supper Club; and was awarded recognition as a Naval Honor School, with Junior ROTC ranking in the top 20% nationally.

Burns said in April he sought the position in his north shore hometown to reduce his commute and be closer to his family as his oldest child enters school there.

Burns came to Haverhill three years ago from Salem’s Collins Middle School. He was the first major hire of school Superintendent Margaret Marotta, who also came from Salem to succeed James F. Scully.

