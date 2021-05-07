YWCA Holds Raffle in Advance of Next Thursday’s 38th Annual Tribute to Women

In advance of next Thursday’s YWCA 38th Annual Tribute to Women, the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts is having a raffle of fine white and red wines, designer purses and home spa items.

Raffle tickets are one ticket for $10, three for $25 and seven for $50 and available online at ywcanema.org. The raffle closes at noon, May 14.

Twenty-two women will be honored Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., when the YWCA presents the Tribute to Women online.

Honorees are:

Erika Hemingway, on-air radio host, North Shore 104.9

Erina McWilliam-Lopez, consultant, producer and local correspondent, Impact Experience, 1623 Studios and Bliss Bites

Kira Morehouse, senior digital marketing specialist, assistant vice president, Enterprise Bank

Brittney Sousa, Special education teacher, softball coach, City of Methuen

Angela Bautista, director of transportation, Youth Development Organization

Melissa Rodriguez, North Andover town manager

Allison Dolan-Wilson, vice president Institutional Advancement, Northern Essex Community College

Chandra Webb, director, drug product regulatory strategy lead, Pfizer

Karla Zevallos, equity and inclusion specialist, U.S. & Global Commercial Business, Takeda

Lygia Soares, executive director, Merrimack Heights Academy

Maria Arias, healthy living program coordinator, Elder Services

Sharon Mason, development director, Groundwork Lawrence

Jeanette Rivera, administrative assistant, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Stephanie Patel, vice president and chief medical officer, Care Dimensions

Deborah Wilson, president and CEO, Lawrence General Hospital

Zandra Kelley, chief medical officer, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Julie Abbott, director of nursing operations, Holy Family Hospital

Susan Howell, marketing director, Howell Custom Building Group

Lisa Williams, owner, managing director, AFC Urgent Care

Aubrie Campbell, rental assistance coordinator, City of Haverhill

Jamill Martinez, director of network organizing, Lawrence Community Works

Mayara Reis, co-founder and executive director, Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Voices

