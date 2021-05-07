YWCA Holds Raffle in Advance of Next Thursday’s 38th Annual Tribute to Women

Baskets to be raffled off by the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts. (Courtesy photograph.)

In advance of next Thursday’s YWCA 38th Annual Tribute to Women, the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts is having a raffle of fine white and red wines, designer purses and home spa items.

Raffle tickets are one ticket for $10, three for $25 and seven for $50 and available online at ywcanema.org. The raffle closes at noon, May 14.

Twenty-two women will be honored Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., when the YWCA presents the Tribute to Women online.

Honorees are:

  • Erika Hemingway, on-air radio host, North Shore 104.9
  • Erina McWilliam-Lopez, consultant, producer and local correspondent, Impact Experience, 1623 Studios and Bliss Bites
  • Kira Morehouse, senior digital marketing specialist, assistant vice president, Enterprise Bank
  • Brittney Sousa, Special education teacher, softball coach, City of Methuen
  • Angela Bautista, director of transportation, Youth Development Organization
  • Melissa Rodriguez, North Andover town manager
  • Allison Dolan-Wilson, vice president Institutional Advancement, Northern Essex Community College
  • Chandra Webb, director, drug product regulatory strategy lead, Pfizer
  • Karla Zevallos, equity and inclusion specialist, U.S. & Global Commercial Business, Takeda
  • Lygia Soares, executive director, Merrimack Heights Academy
  • Maria Arias, healthy living program coordinator, Elder Services
  • Sharon Mason, development director, Groundwork Lawrence
  • Jeanette Rivera, administrative assistant, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
  • Stephanie Patel, vice president and chief medical officer, Care Dimensions
  • Deborah Wilson, president and CEO, Lawrence General Hospital
  • Zandra Kelley, chief medical officer, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
  • Julie Abbott, director of nursing operations, Holy Family Hospital
  • Susan Howell, marketing director, Howell Custom Building Group
  • Lisa Williams, owner, managing director, AFC Urgent Care
  • Aubrie Campbell, rental assistance coordinator, City of Haverhill
  • Jamill Martinez, director of network organizing, Lawrence Community Works
  • Mayara Reis, co-founder and executive director, Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Voices

