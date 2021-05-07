Supt. Marotta Names Three Haverhill Interim Principals to Jobs Permanently for Next School Year

Familiar names officially join the Haverhill Public School’s leadership team as principals for the next school year.

Superintendent Margaret Marotta-Smith recently told the School Committee Erin Mackay becomes principal of the John C. Tilton Lower and Upper Schools; James Brennan, principal of Pentucket Lake Elementary School; and Richard Poor, principal of the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School. All three had been serving in those jobs on an “interim” basis.

Prior to joining Tilton as assistant principal, Mackay was a fifth-grade teacher at the John K. Tarbox School in Lawrence for almost a decade. Brennan joined the district in 2015 as assistant principal at Pentucket Lake. Poor was named Consentino’s assistant principal in 2017 and traded places with his boss, Principal John Mele, last year. Mele asked to step back to an assistant principal to spend more time with his family.

Marotta said the search for a new leader at Silver Hill School continues.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...