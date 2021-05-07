Haverhill Print Café Opens Downtown Following Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Haverhill Print Café were, from left, Mayor James J. Fiorentini; Steve Valbona; Walter Zaremba, president of RAM Companies; Rep. Andy Vargas, City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua, Rep. Lenny Mirra; Chamber President and CEO Irene Haley; and Mary Paquette. (Courtesy photograph.)

It’s a café, but don’t look for coffee at the Haverhill Print Café, which opened formally this week in downtown Haverhill.

The Greater Haverhill Chamber celebrated the opening of the print, copy, scan and mail shop with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 126 Merrimack St.

Haverhill Print Café brings 45 years of experience to Haverhill as the newest member of the Ram Companies family, which includes Ram Printing, Ram Mailing Service, Hampstead Print and Copy and Guestmark International.

The business offers a printing specialist or do-it-yourselfers may take advantage of the Café’s Instant Print Kiosk to fax, scan and print with WiFi or thumb drive.

