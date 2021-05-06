Work to Change I-93 Exit Numbers Between Methuen and Boston to Match Mileposts Starts Next Week

Those traveling along Interstate 93 between Methuen and Boston will soon see exit numbers changing as the state follows a federal mandate to renumber exits to match mile markers.

Local sign installations are scheduled to begin next Monday, May 10, nightly during overnight hours from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., between old exits 28 to 48, northbound and southbound. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the statewide Exit Renumbering Project follows Federal Highway Administration requirements to install milepost-based signs. Interstate highways and major roadways in Massachusetts had used a sequential numbering system since the late 1950s.

Work began this week from the Southeast Expressway between Dorchester and the Tip O’Neill Tunnel calls for milepost sign installations between old exit 13 to exit 27. Exit numbers 1 through 12 will remain the same as they are already consistent with existing mile markers.

Work is weather dependent.

