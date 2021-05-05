Lawrence Community Access Television Plans Open House May 11

Lawrence Community Access Television is having a spring open house to demonstrate its work and showcase opportunities to become involved.

Executive Director Daniel Rajczyk says those who wish to volunteer and learn about the cable television station may work as a crew member on a live shoot that day. The free open house takes place in staggered groups Tuesday, May 11, between 2 and 7:30 p.m., at the James Ross Memorial Studio, 468 Essex St., Lawrence.

Masks are required. Select a time to tour at events.lawrenceCTV.com. The reservation deadline is Friday, May 7.

