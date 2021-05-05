Construction Begins on Monogram Food Solutions’ $43.6 Million Haverhill Plant and Warehouse

Construction is underway on Monogram Food Solutions’ $43.6 million food manufacturing plant and warehouse in Haverhill’s Broadway Industrial Park.

The building, being developed by Paradigm Properties of Boston and constructed by Dacon Corporation of Natick, will house Monogram’s warehouse and 11 pre-made sandwich production lines.

“We’re excited to get this project underway to support Monogram’s ambitious business plan growth for this region. The combination of Dacon, Monogram and Paradigm is a focused team that will deliver in mid-2022 a state-of-the-art facility with 109,000 square feet of multi-temperature warehouse space coupled with a 26,000 square-foot sandwich assembly area,” said Paradigm Chief Executive Officer Kevin McCall.

Local property tax relief for the 135,000-square-foot plan on Creek Brook Park was approved last June by the Haverhill City Council followed by state approval of $925,000 in investment tax credits.

This is Dacon’s second partnership with Paradigm in Haverhill. The company is also constructing the recently approved the 121,800-square-foot Edwards Vacuum “innovation and solutions center.” Monogram’s plant is spread across six areas —freezer, cold storage, cool dock, dry goods storage, production and offices, accommodating 300 employees.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Paradigm and Monogram to build a facility supporting their meteoric rise and vibrant culture,” said Dacon CEO Kevin Quinn.

Monogram’s business model includes private label, brand development and identifying consumer trends. Its portfolio includes 10 meat snack brands, spanning hot dogs, sausages, beef jerky and bacon, along with three licensed lines, most notably Butterball and Johnsonville. The company, which generates more than $1 billion in sales, distributes products across retail, convenience, club, food service, military and drug store channels. It was founded in 2004 with the purchase of King Cotton and Circle B brand meats from Sara Lee Corporation. The company also has plant and warehousing facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Virginia and Wisconsin. This is Monogram’s third Massachusetts location.

