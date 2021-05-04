Write-Ins Dominate Groveland Election, Bring New Selectmen and Slow Vote Count

Groveland Selectman Edward H. Watson, Health Board member Deborah Kadar-Hull and Housing Authority Board member Elaine Davey were re-elected to their respective posts during Groveland town elections Tuesday.

All three ran unopposed, but faced a variety of unsuccessful write-in candidates, which slowed the reporting of winners. Groveland Town Clerk Elizabeth Cunniff said she believes “COVID had a lot to do with people choosing not to pull nomination papers and go around getting signatures.”

Daniel MacDonald becomes the newest selectmen, winning 109 write-in votes to replace Selectmen Michael Wood, who chose not to seek another term. Watson, a retired Haverhill police officer, was elected to a third term. He garnered 209 total votes against a total of 227 votes for write-in candidates.

Ashley McLaughlin was elected to a three-year term on the Pentucket Regional School District Committee School Committee, replacing Lisa O’Connor who also chose not to seek re-election.

Langley-Adams Library Trustee Mary Lou Costello ran unopposed for a three-year term and was-re-elected, while Trustees Leonard Lee Thomas, current chairman, and Elaine Meuse won re-election after running as write-in candidates. Thomas secured 41 votes and Meuse 33 votes for a one-year term. Trustee Jan Dempsey, who had been filling an unexpired term, was also elected.

Vernon N. Cotton ran unopposed and was elected to the Cemetery Commission. replacing Debra Stewart who chose not to run.

Michael Cloutier was re-elected to a three-year-term and Stephen Daniels filled a vacancy in a one-year term on the Light Commission.

Water and Sewer Commission Chairman James M. Sheehan was re-elected to a three-year-term.

There was a three-way tie for Planning Board with each write-in candidate receiving one vote each. Cunniff said she will provide more information once she contacts the candidates along with others whose names were written in for other vacancies.

