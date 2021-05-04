Public Meetings: City Council to Review Plans for 18 Residences at Former Arthur Sharp Site

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

Plans for a six-story, 18-unit building on the site of the former Arthur Sharp Hardware goes before the Haverhill City Council tonight for review and approval of three waivers.

Attorney Michael J. Migliori, representing developer Alan Sfeir, described the riverfront proposal in a letter to councilors as a “vibrant redevelopment” of the roughly quarter-acre site. In its application, the developer says three waivers are needed—allowing 18 units where five are required, 18 parking spaces where 27 are required and a height of 91 feet where 55 is the maximum allowed.

Migliori said the project provides additional access to the Mayor James J. Fiorentini Bradford Rail Trail and aids the redevelopment of the street which includes the Roma Restaurant and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. said in a memorandum that the role of the City Council is site Plan Approval Authority under the Waterfront zoning ordinance.

Patrick J. Lane, who first went to work for Arthur Sharp Hardware when he was a 16-year-old Haverhill High School student, retired in December and sold the property for $337,500.

The Haverhill City Council meets both in the Theodore A. Pelosi City Council Chambers, room 202, City Hall, 4 Summer St., and online. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the City Council meeting live, beginning at 7 p.m.

In other public meetings this week:

Tuesday, May 4

Haverhill Board of Assessors meets to discuss excise, real estate and personal property tax abatements and hear an update on personal property inspections and building permits, Tuesday, May 4, at 9 a.m., in room 115 of Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Washington Street Historic District Commission hears such topics as removal and replacement of stairs at 24 Washington St., a deck at 116-122 Washington St., awning lettering at 26 Washington St., replacement windows at 62 Washington St., and other matters when it meets Tuesday, May 4, at 6 p.m., online.

Wednesday, May 5

Haverhill Board of Health meets online, Wednesday, May 5, at 12:15 p.m., to review existing COVID-19 orders.

Rocks Village Historic District Commission meets online Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

Haverhill License Commission meets Thursday, May 6, both online and in City Hall, room 301.

Friends of the Fiorentini Bradford Rail Trail receive an update on the trail extension from Basiliere Bridge to Railroad Street, planning and letter, among other topics, when it meets Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m., outdoors next to the Basiliere Bridge and behind Dunkin’ Donuts.

