Greater Lawrence Family Health Center to Honor Secretary Sudders at Gala Next Month

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center honors state Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders when it hosts its 16th Annual Making a Difference Gala next month.

The event, taking place online this year, honor Sudders “for her tireless work to protect the residents of the Commonwealth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic” as head of the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center. She oversees 12 agencies and MassHealth, with a combined budget of $24 billion and 22,000 public employees delivering essential services touching one in four residents.

“As health centers across the Commonwealth have been called upon to navigate the unchartered waters of COVID-19, Marylou Sudders has continued to be one of our strongest supporters as she has been for so many years. GLFHC is grateful for the secretary’s leadership and the difference she has made in the lives of so many of our patients and individuals throughout the Commonwealth,” said Health Center President and CEO John M. Silva.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center operates health centers in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen and assembled a variety of vaccination clinics throughout its communities.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan gives the keynote address at the Gala Thursday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. The fundraiser’s theme is “Meeting the Challenge and Making a Difference,” which recognizes the role the health center has played during the COVID-19 pandemic in providing continuous care to patients throughout the Merrimack Valley and administering the COVID vaccine.

Silva added, “Having Congresswoman Trahan join us as our featured speaker at this year’s Gala is a great honor. Since being elected, she has put the health and well-being of her constituents above all else and continues to advocate for the patients we serve and for the improvement in health disparities across her district and our Commonwealth.”

Sponsorships are still available and those interested should contact Director of Community Relations Mary Lyman at 978-722-2871 or email [email protected].

