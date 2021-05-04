Four Kick-Off Haverhill Election Campaign Season, Taking Out Nomination Forms on First Day

Four candidates, including a sitting city councilor, were the first to take out nomination papers for elected Haverhill office when papers became available Monday.

Former Haverhill City Councilor Kenneth Quimby, who announced for Council right after local elections two years ago, was the first to take out papers from City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas’ office. Quimby, of 48 Goodale St., was joined by current City Council President Melinda E. Barrett, 12 Salem St., who is seeking re-election; former candidate Fred Simmons, 420 Amesbury Road, who is trying again; and newcomer Tomas Michel, 333 Washington St., who is also seeking a City Council spot.

Residents will choose among candidates for mayor, City Council and half of the School Committee this year. Others who have announced are Patrolman Guy Cooper and Tim Slavit vying against presumed re-election candidate Mayor James J. Fiorentini, and Bill Taylor for City Council. Haverhill Parking Commissioner Josiah Morrow said he is “strongly considering” a run for City Council.

If needed, a preliminary election takes place Tuesday, Sept. 14, and the final election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

