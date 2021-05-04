AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39 Plans 20th Anniversary Greek American Golf Tournament

AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39 of Haverhill celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Annual Greek American Golf Tournament when players hit the course Saturday, June 19, the morning before Father’s Day.

Registration is now open for the tournament which takes place at Apple Hill Golf Course, Route 107, East Kingston, N.H. Sign-in begins at 7 a.m. with tee time at 7:30. The cost for a single golfer is $125 with a foursome $480. Various sponsorships are also available. Proceeds benefit scholarships and aid to local charities.

The number of golfers may be limited to allow for playing at an easy pace.

Register at AHEPA39.org. Those with questions may email [email protected]

