Sources Confirm Former Haverhill Police Officer as Man Who Received Injuries at Marina Saturday

Multiple sources are confirming the man who received “severe” injuries this weekend at a Haverhill marina is a former Haverhill police officer, who received a disability pension from the city several years ago.

Brad Andrews was identified as the employee of Kazmiera Marina, who suffered facial injuries while he was moving a boat just before 7:30 a.m., Saturday. According to an earlier account from marina owner Randall Bennett, “The trailer broke loose and kept rolling. He brought the fork truck to the front of the boat and accidentally hit the boat with a mirror on the fork truck. The mirror then hit him in the face and broke his jaw. He asked another employee to call 911 and the fire department arrived within minutes.”

Bennett said his employee was using a fork truck that has a trailer ball attached “as he does 200 times a year.” He said he and his staff are “all shocked and saddened by the accident.”

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini told WHAV he understands Andrews was “badly injured and has severe injuries.” The mayor added, “Our heart goes out to him and we will do whatever we can to assist.”

Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien also told WHAV firefighters found “a gentleman face down with severe injuries in and about the face area.” He added, firefighters administered initial medical care and then the man was taken by Trinity EMS to Lawrence General Hospital and later airlifted to a Boston-area hospital.

