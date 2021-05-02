Man Receives ‘Severe’ Injuries at Haverhill Marina, Airlifted to Boston-Area Hospital

A man received, what were described as, “severe” injuries Saturday morning after an accident involving a boat at Kazmiera Marina in Haverhill.

Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said Haverhill Fire Department’s Engine 3, Rescue 1 and Car 2 from Water Street station were dispatched to the marina at 72 Coffin Ave. just before 7:30 a.m.

“We received a call for an injury down there. Someone was hurt on site…They arrived to find a gentleman face down with severe injuries in and about the face area. There was no entrapment and no one was pinned at the time,” O’Brien told WHAV.

O’Brien added firefighters administered initial medical care and then the unidentified man was taken by Trinity EMS to Lawrence General Hospital and later airlifted to a Boston-area hospital.

