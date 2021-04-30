Pentucket Names Day as Bagnall School Principal and Puteri as Page School Principal

Jim Day has been formally appointed as principal of Groveland’s Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School, while Emily Puteri becomes principal of West Newbury’s Dr. John C. Page Elementary School.

Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew noted Day had been interim principal and Puteri served as principal of all remote learning students in the district this past year.

“Both this year have taken on new roles to support our operations as we navigated the unprecedented, complex challenges of learning during the pandemic,” Bartholomew said. He noted, however, the changes are “bittersweet” with Page School Principal Dustin Gray leaving the district June 30 after seven years.

Day previously served as an assistant principal, school support coordinator for one year and a teacher at the school for 19 years. Puteri was previously principal of the Bagnall School for four years and earlier worked as an assistant principal at Pentucket Regional Middle School for three years. She also worked as a school psychologist for at the middle school and at the Page School.

Day and Puteri begin their new roles on July 1.

Pentucket has also hired John Kwiatek as Information Technology Systems administrator. He had served as a network manager/technician since 2002 at the Manchester Essex Regional School District and previously with Lynn Public Schools.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...