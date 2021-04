Master Gardener Adele Keohan leads an online program on daylilies Tuesday, May 11.

“H is for Daylilies” is presented by the Haverhill Public Library. It’s about Hemerocallis, the daylily, and provides information about different daylily forms, how to select daylilies for the garden and how to care for and propagate these hardy perennial plants.

The program takes place Tuesday, May 11, from 6:30-8 p.m. Register at haverhillpl.org and click Calendar of Events.

