Greater Haverhill Chamber Plans First-Time Home Buyer Webinar Next Week

The Greater Haverhill Chamber host a First-Time Home Buyer webinar with a panel of real estate professionals next Thursday.

Hillary Rogers of Berkshire Hathaway, Michael Caras of Guaranteed Rate and Colby MacDonald of Pacy Law will be on hand to provide the public with their industry expertise. The free webinar provides the information necessary to successfully find a home, get the best value and smoothly close on a house.

“Educating buyers on the process is the first step in having a seamless transaction,” said Rogers.

The webinar takes place Thursday, May 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. Register online at haverhillchamber.com or email Melissa Seavey at [email protected].

