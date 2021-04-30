Downtown Haverhill Paid Parking Resumes Monday with Uniform Hours, Rate Hike and Pay-by-Plate

Haverhill’s paid parking program resumes Monday with new rates, uniform hours, optional pay-by-phone and pay-by-license plate instead of space number.

As WHAV first reported in December, the Haverhill City Council approved Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s request to raise fees from 50 cents to $1 per hour. The mayor, however, clarified Thursday charges now take place in 15-minute increments unless using a credit card

“We have had pay for parking for about a decade. In that decade, the number of restaurants in our city has doubled. We stopped during the pandemic because there was no need for a parking plan with no one parking,” Fiorentini said in a statement. He added, money collected pays for a full-time person to clean downtown and new easier-to-use parking kiosks.

Back in December, the Council also approved paid parking on Saturdays and uniform parking hours throughout the downtown after the city’s Parking Commission said residents are confused by different hours depending on the location, as Commissioner Josiah Morrow reported.

“As a commissioner, the number one concern from residents that I hear about paid parking is the lack of consistency between the different lots and the on-street parking in the downtown area. So, creating a uniform policy and protocol for the entire downtown will mitigate many of those concerns,” he said.

Hours are now Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., for both on- and off-street parking lots and the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck.

Fiorentini said the parking plan is designed to free up prime spaces for customers. He explained on-street parking is limited to two hours. Those who need more time, such as restaurant staff, may park as long as necessary in parking lots and Goecke deck, except for the Eliot Place parking lot, along the left side of the post office, which is also limited to two hours.

There will also be a number of 30-minute parking spaces or short-term visits at locations to be announced. Parking remains free on Bailey Boulevard, Orchard Street, Locke Street and Washington Avenue.

Pay-by-phone requires use of the Passport Parking app, available here.

