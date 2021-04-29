Haverhill Outdoor Mask Mandate to End; Health Board to Update Rules to Match State Reopening Plans

As Massachusetts relaxes its outdoor mask mandate tomorrow, Haverhill plans to remove mandatory mask signs downtown and in public parks.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini gave the order Wednesday, noting Gov. Charlie Baker’s order that masks are no longer required outside when social distancing is possible. The mayor said he is also asking the city’s Board of Health to modify its past orders to be consistent with new statewide rules. Health Board Chairman Peter Carbone said the date and time of the meeting had not been set by Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s more of a housekeeping issue. We’re not issuing any new mandates. In fact, we’re easing the mandates we put in place,” he told WHAV.

While Baker’s order ends outdoor mask requirements, they are still be required at indoor public places and indoor and outdoor events. On May 10, large outdoor venues such as stadiums may raise capacity from 12 to 25%, followed by more easing in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Aug. 1, the gathering limit is scheduled to be rescinded if health data supports it.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell said yesterday, all residential and commuter students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the beginning of the fall semester to live, learn or visit any UMass Lowell campus or property.

UMass Lowell Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Joseph Hartman said the university believes “this policy is our most effective tool to return to the vibrant, dynamic and interpersonal pre-pandemic campus life that so many of us are eager to recreate.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...