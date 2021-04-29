Haverhill Farmer’s Market Reopens Saturday May 26 with New Gourmet Food Offerings

The Haverhill Farmer’s Market will be back in business on Saturdays once again this year beginning May 26.

The City Council gave the nod to the annual event on Tuesday, subject to approvals and conditions by all city departments. The market has been part of Haverhill’s summer programs since 1978 and Jeff Grassie, who manages the event, says this year will likely be the biggest yet with a number of new vendors hawking their wares.

“We do have a few new vendors this year. We’ve got the Baker’s Rack coming in. We’ve got the Eclectic Clam, which is stuffed clams and fish cakes. We’ve got some chicken pot pies. We’ve got Simple Biscotti. We’ve got Rocket Fuel Pesto coming and Seven Seas Baking, which is some Greek cookies. Of course we have our regular great vendors as well that come back every year,” he told councilors.

Grassie noted Haverhill was one of the few farmer’s markets last year that did not cancel because of the coronavirus.

The market will again be located at the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck, 51 Merrimack St., and will operate between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Oct. 30. There’s more information at teamhaverhill.org.

In other action, two city councilors invited the public to join them this week in separate clean-up efforts around the city.

Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan said he will be leading a group this Saturday in a cleanup at Winnekenni Park. He said the work gets underway at 9 a.m. and should take about three hours. “We meet at the tennis court area and we basically clean the front entrance. We plant flowers at the front entrance and we clean all around the basin,” he explained.

Sullivan said he has about 25 volunteers so far and could you several more.

Councilor Timothy J. Jordan also noted another Team Haverhill Clean and Green downtown cleaning event scheduled for Wednesday, May 5. He said anyone interested in helping out should meet at 6 p.m.in front of Haverhill Eye Care, 59 Washington St.

