Methuen Man, 51, Dies When His Motorcycle Collides with Stopped Minivan on I-93

A 51-year-old Methuen man was killed early this morning when his motorcycle collided with a minivan that stopped on Interstate 93 in Wilmington.

State Police said Diego D. Rodriguez, riding a 2010 Harley Davidson FLH Street Glide, was traveling on I-93 north, just north of exit 38, a little after 1 this morning when he struck a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan, driven by a 44-year-old Lynn man.

State troopers from the Andover and Medford Barracks said the minivan “rotated and came to a stop in the second lane from left. The minivan came to rest facing southbound in the northbound lane.”

Police said Rodriguez “attempted to stop but was unable to do so. The motorcycle struck the front left of the Sienna, causing Mr. Rodriguez to suffer fatal injuries. Mr. Rodriguez was determined to be deceased on scene. The operator of the Sienna was not injured.”

Besides State Police, Wilmington Police and Fire were also dispatched to the crash scene.

The accident remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

All four lanes of I-93 North were closed until 3:38 a.m.

