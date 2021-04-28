Haverhill Offers Variety of COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Days, Times and Types

Haverhill is offering a variety of COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week with all three of the currently authorized shots available depending on the location.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for those aged 16 and up, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at AmVets, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Vouchers are available at the mayor’s office in City Hall, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., offers vaccines to Haverhill residents, 18 years of age and older and living or working in Haverhill. The Moderna vaccine is offered Wednesday, April 28, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thursday, April 29, from 1-7 p.m. The single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is offered Wednesday, April 28, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Residents may register at maimmunizations.org or by calling 978-374-2390 and dialing zero.

