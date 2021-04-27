Haverhill to Collect Leaves at the Curb Early This Saturday; No Brush Accepted

Haverhill’s citywide curbside leaf pick-up takes place this Saturday.

Households that receive city curbside trash collection may place leaves in open-top barrels or biodegradable paper leaf bags before 6 a.m., Saturday, May 1, according to Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wellenstein. Barrels or bags must weigh no more than 40 pounds. Capitol Waste, the city’ trash hauler, will not collect loose leaf piles or leaf bags containing trash, debris or dirt. Any loose leaves, plastic bags or leaf bags containing trash, debris or dirt or will not be accepted.

There will be no curbside collection Saturday of brush, limbs, branches, sticks or tree trunks. Instead, brush may be dropped off Wednesdays, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Saturdays, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the Recycling Center, behind the Public Works Department at 95 Downing Ave. Residents must have the 2021 sticker or a day pass to drop off brush or branches. Stickers may be purchased at Public Works or online at HaverhillRecycle.org.

Those with questions may call the Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 978-420-3817.

