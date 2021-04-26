UMass iHub Presents ‘The Hunt for Greatness’ Webinar This Thursday

Anne Marie Messier, founder of Straightline Management Solutions, presents “The Hunt for Greatness,” during Thursday’s UMass Lowell Innovation Hub presentation.

“The Hunt for Greatness: Strategies to Make Your Strengths Work for You,” offers five clues of talent that could help resolve problems in work or life, the difference between a talent and a strength, why weaknesses may not matter as much as first thought and low-cost tools that can help attendees build a language around what makes them unique and ideas for action.

The free online webinar takes place Thursday, April 29, at noon, and is open to all. Register here.

Messier received her MBA from Rivier University, Bachelor’s in Business and HR Management from UMass Dartmouth and an advanced Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology. She is a Certified Gallup Strengths Coach and has designed and taught graduate courses in Change Management, Organizational Development and Strategic Thinking.

