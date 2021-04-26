Haverhill Formally Swears in 11 Patrolmen at City Hall Ceremony

Ten recent Police Academy graduates and an officer who transferred to Haverhill last fall were recognized at a formal swearing in ceremony Friday in City Hall.

Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas administered the oath of office to the 11 patrolmen Friday morning at City Hall auditorium in the presence of families, Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro and Capts. Robert P. Pistone and Stephen J. Doherty Jr.

Graduates of the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy are Joshua Boisvert, Kristopher Buck, Desiray Caracoglia, Keith Cronin, Paul DeCoste, Nicholas Depina, Anthony Madden, Timothy Marshall, Jesse Welch and Anthony Yan. Joining them was Haverhill School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr. who transferred to the department last October. Wood had served as a police officer in Wenham for nearly eight years.

