Glaude Speaks on ‘The Ethics of Anti-Racism’ During Virtual Northern Essex Community College Talk

“The Ethics of Anti-Racism” is the subject of a Northern Essex Community College White Fund Lecture in early May.

Eddie S. Glaude Jr., chair of the African American Studies Department at Princeton University, discusses the topic during the free online talk Wednesday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. The college says “his presentation will deconstruct the idea of whiteness and the way in which it determines the distribution of advantage and disadvantage in this country.”

An author, political commentator, public intellectual and passionate educator, Glaude calls on his audiences to engage in an ongoing critique of racism’s manifestations, challenging people to think more carefully and systematically about racial issues.

Free and open to the public, pre-registration is required by emailing Analuz Garcia at [email protected].

Glaude’s writings include “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul, “In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America,” and his most recent, the New York Times bestseller, “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for our Own”, which takes a wide look at Black communities, the difficulties of race in the United States and the challenges we face as a democracy.

The presentation is funded by a gift from the Honorable Daniel Appleton White. The White Fund Lecture Series has provided cultural conversation featuring well-known lecturers in fields such as history, literature, travel, the arts and politics. The White Fund is collaborating with Northern Essex on this series.

