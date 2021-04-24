I-495 Construction Update: Loam Spreading Requires Northbound Lane Closing

The $102 million I-495 twin bridge replacement project this week requires closing a right lane on the northbound side daytimes this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a single right lane closes from Monday, April 26, through Friday, April 30, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., between exit 48 and exit 50, in Haverhill. The closing is necessary to allow crews to spread loam along the highway and ramp shoulders.

The state says those traveling through the area should reduce speed, use caution and expect delays. The project is weather dependent and subject to change.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...