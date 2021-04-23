Charity Coalition Moves Forward with Plans for Fourth Annual Veterans’ Fishing Trip

Merrimack Valley Hope Mission, a humanitarian project, is partnering with two local nonprofit organizations to again provide fishing trips for homeless and transitional veterans.

The Fourth Annual Veterans’ Fishing Trip is being planned by the coalition, which now includes support from Common Ground Ministries, headed by Ron Mills, and 411 Cares, founded by Dee Jacobs O’Neil. They are notifying veterans of the upcoming opportunity and also seeking community donations to help the endeavor, according to Joseph D’Amore, Merrimack Valley Hope Mission founder.

D’Amore is scheduled to appear on WHAV’s morning program, “Win for Breakfast,” Wednesday, April 28, at 8:45 a.m.

For a second year, Merrimack Valley Hope Mission is working with Newburyport-based F/V Emme Charters and Captain Rick Boudrow and his family.

For more information or to make a donation email D’Amore at [email protected].

