Merrimack Valley Chamber Plans In-Person Networking Mixer Monday at Wamesit Lanes

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is having an in-person business networking and referral mixer Monday night at Wamesit Lanes, Tewksbury.

There will be opportunities to make business connections, enjoy appetizers and win door prizes. Business reopening guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be in effect.

The event takes place Monday, April 26, from 5-7 p.m., at Wamesit Lanes, 434 Merrimack St., Tewksbury. Admission is $10 per person for members and $20 for nonmembers. Register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...