Paving and work on foundations for overhead signs will close a right lane on I-495 south and an off ramp beginning Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a single southbound right lane closes between exits 49 and 48, Wednesday, April 21, through Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., each day.

The shoulder along the exit 49 off-ramp also closes Wednesday, April 21, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

