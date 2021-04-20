Haverhill Mayor Fiorentini to Take COVID-19 Questions Tomorrow Night During Live Broadcast

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini takes calls from the public tomorrow night, specifically answering questions about COVID-19 vaccinations, how to get one and where to go.

WHAV again joins forces with HC Media channel 22 to air a live edition of Frank Novak’s “Point of Reference” program. Novak applauded the joint effort, saying past collaboration between the two media has “broken all records” attracting callers.

“It helps educate and give the listener the information they need to be able to make an informed decision,” Novak said.

The program airs live at 7, Wednesday night, over 97.9 WHAV, WHAV.net, HC Media Channel 22 on Comcast, haverhillcommunitytv.org and HC Media’s Facebook page.

Residents may call 978-372-8070 between 7 and 8 p.m. to talk directly with the mayor.

