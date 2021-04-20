Haverhill Lions Club Taking Orders for Butter Braid Pastry Through Sunday, April 25

A “Tasty Spring Fundraiser with Butter Braid Pastry” is currently benefiting the charities supported by the Haverhill Lions Club.
The Haverhill Lions Club is taking orders for Butter Braid pastries online through next Sunday, April 25. At $14 each, selections include Strawberry Cream Cheese, Cinnamon, Apple, Blueberry, Raspberry, Bavarian Creme, Four Cheese and Herb Braid and Cinnamon rolls,
Pastries arrive frozen for local delivery only on Thursday, May 6.
For more information, call Deb Martin at 978-390-0872.