Haverhill High Principal Burns a Finalist for Executive Principal Job in Salem, Mass.

Haverhill High School Principal Glenn Burns notified families Friday he could be leaving since he is a finalist for the job of executive principal in Salem.

Burns said in an email that he sought the position in his north shore hometown to reduce his commute and be closer to his family as his oldest child enters school there.

“Haverhill High School is a special place and this part of my career is most certainly a cornerstone to my growth as a school leader and parent. The relationships I have built, the passion of this community, and my wife, Kate and two girls Ella and Leah have brought me much thought about my personal goals and areas for growth,” Burns wrote.

Burns cited some of his accomplishments since coming to Haverhill in 2018. “During this time, we have increased opportunities and access at the high school through adding advanced coursework, eliminating athletic fees, and investing in curriculum and facilities. I am most proud of the relationships with scholars, parents and staff that I have built,” he noted.

Burns came to Haverhill from Salem’s Collins Middle School. He was the first major hire of school Superintendent Margaret Marotta, who also came from Salem to succeed James F. Scully.

Burns, one of three finalists formally named this past Saturday, is scheduled to meet with Salem students, faculty and administrators Tuesday, April 27, followed by an online public forum. Besides Burns, other finalists are Chris Mastrangelo and Elvis Henriquez.

