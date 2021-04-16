Podcast: Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s Kentucky Derby Raffle a Step Toward Reopening



Signs that life is not quite back to normal are the many nonprofit organizations at work on variations of their signature fundraising projects, while eyeing normalcy just ahead.

Among them, the Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s Kentucky Derby Gala for 2021 is still a little different than previous years where people dressed up while enjoying a catered event and live entertainment. Cynthia Graham, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said this year’s event is centered around a cash raffle.

“With three great prizes, a win, place and show prizes. First place $3,000, second place $1,500 and third place $1,000,” she notes.

Graham says no horse racing handicapping skills will be needed—the names will be drawn from a special Kentucky Derby container. “After those grand prizes are awarded, we are also going to be drawing consolation prizes for tickets to next years’ Kentucky Derby Gala, which is a $60 value. So, we will be drawing a few of those and also be awarding bricks for our 9-11 memorial walkway.”

Tickets are $50 each and only 300 will be sold. They are available at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org. The drawing is Saturday, May 1. Sponsorship comes from Haverhill Bank, Pentucket Bank and Covanta.

Volunteers at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., spent the past year on a number of refurbishing projects, and are looking forward to reopening next month, welcoming back school children and other visitors.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...