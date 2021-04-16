Haverhill and Plaistow YMCA Readies for ‘Mission Possible’ Gala with a Little Help From Friends

The combined Haverhill YMCA and Plaistow Community YMCA is gearing up for its “Mission Possible” Virtual Legacy Gala with a little help from friends.

The Y’s Legacy Gala takes place Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m., online. Covanta renewed its commitment by presenting a check for an undisclosed amount to support the Y’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math program—known as STEAM, for short; kids summer reading programs; and summer camp attendance and activities. Meanwhile state Rep. Andy Vargas pledged to jump in the YMCA pool if at least $50,000 is raised. YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller “Our community partners help the YMCA make impact that supports the community.”

Tickets for the Gals, which includes an event swag bag, entry for a virtual door prize, charcuterie from Bradford Country Club, signature cocktail courtesy of Tito’s handmade vodka, are $60 each or two for $100 and may be purchased online here.

Others may donate by texting “YLegacyGala,” all one word, to 76278. Or contact Fuller by calling 978-478-5011 or emailing [email protected].

“We are so grateful for Covanta’s generous support of the Haverhill and Plaistow Community YMCA. Their donation will provide an amazing camp experience for children who need the camp experience more than ever before,” said Fuller. She added, “We are also thankful for the support of Rep. Andy Vargas to ‘jump’ for a cause, as he is willing to jump in the pool if our find a need raises $50,000 for camp scholarships. Every child deserves a summer that provides fun activities, addresses learning loss and creates memories to last a lifetime.”

Covanta’s Haverhill Facility Manager Bill Zaneski said, “We continue to see the value of our local YMCA youth programs and are proud to renew our commitment this year.” Covanta Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden added, “Tracy and her staff are always driving forward no matter the challenges they face for the kids in Haverhill and the surrounding area. We look forward in helping to restore some normalcy for the kids after a year of worry and psychological harm caused by dealing with COVID life.”

