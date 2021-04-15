One Lane of Broadway/Route 97 Closes Monday Morning for Bridge Rehabilitation

One lane of Broadway in Haverhill closes Monday morning as part of state plans to rehabilitate a small bridge over Creek Brook.

The bridge repair is part of a $3.3 million Massachusetts Department of Transportation structural bridge maintenance contract awarded to NEL Corporation of Middleton.

A detour will be in place on the northbound side from Monday, April 19, through Thursday, April 29, from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Lanes in both directions close Friday, April 30, to Sunday, May 16, from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. A full detour for both vehicles and pedestrians will be in place for those 17 days. Traffic will be routed along Computer and Research Drives.

As WHAV has previously reported, traffic through the area has been disrupted several years as part of a $5.29 state reconstruction project.

