Haverhill Firefighting Museum to Award $1,000-$3,000 During Virtual Kentucky Derby

Covanta Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden said, “The HFFM facility is not only a place to honor our firefighters but it’s also an interactive center for children to learn about firefighting and fire safety in the home.  Covanta is pleased to be able to continue supporting this organization.” Pictured are Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s Cynthia Graham and Covanta Operations Analyst Erica Williams. (Courtesy photograph.)

Haverhill Firefighting Museum is offering a top prize of $3,000 during its virtual Kentucky Derby “Race for the Roses.”

Besides the $3,000 “Win” race, a $1,500 “Place” and $1,000 “Show” award will be picked Saturday, May 1. Following the grand prize drawings, names will be drawn for tickets to the catered 2022 Kentucky Derby Gala with entertainment by Dan Sky and engraved bricks on the Museum’s 9/11 Memorial Walkway.

Only 300 tickets will be sold. The raffle takes the place of the Museum’s annual Kentucky Derby Gala. Tickets are $50 each. To purchase, visit haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or call Cindy Graham at 978-994-1854.

Event sponsors are Haverhill Bank, Pentucket Bank and Covanta.

