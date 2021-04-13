UTEC Discusses ‘What Positive Justice Looks Like’ During Library Program Wednesday

Lowell-based UTEC, which operates an anti-violence program in Haverhill, discusses its nationally recognized model during an online presentation tomorrow presented by the Haverhill Public Library.

During “Courageous Conversations: What Positive Justice Looks Like,” UTEC explains its approach. The model begins with intensive street outreach, correctional facility in-reach and gang peacemaking, “engaging our most disconnected young adults by meeting them ‘where they’re at.’” The team also share some of the ways they are innovating with the state and Department of Corrections to make “real, meaningful changes at a systemic level” and how the public can help.

The program takes place Wednesday, April 14, from 7-8:30 p.m. Register at haverhillpl.org by clicking Calendar of Events.

