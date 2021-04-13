River Street Café Opens in Haverhill, Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Every Day

River Street Café, offering breakfast sandwiches, pizzas, salads, paninis and subs, opened last week on River Street in Haverhill

Business owners Kelly DiFazio and Brenna Whitley and their staff offer dine-in, take-out and delivery options for breakfast, lunch or dinner seven days-a-week. DiFazio tells WHAV the restaurant opened with little fanfare.

“We’ve been really busy. We weren’t expecting it, but we’re definitely ready,” she says.

She says renovations began more than a year ago to makeover the space. “We started in January of last year. It took us about a good year to renovate and get it all up and going, but we did it,” she explains.

In a statement, Whitley notes, “Since childhood, our families have been sharing laughs and meals together, so we have many great memories of great food around our dining room tables. We wanted to create that same warm, inviting environment in our restaurant—with delicious food prepared with fresh ingredients and delivered with excellent customer service.”

DiFazio and Whitley graduated from Amesbury High School and Salem State University together. They are the second entrepreneurs in their families to start a business in this location in recent months. DiFazio’s father Rob is CEO of CNA Stores, a Veteran-owned, recreational cannabis retailer that opened a few doors down last fall. Whitley’s mother Michele joined CNA’s team in October as chief operating officer.

The new café is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sundays from noon-6 p.m. There is more about the business at RiverStpizza.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...