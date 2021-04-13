Plan for 18 Two-Bedroom Condominiums off Boston Road Before Haverhill City Council

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

The Haverhill City Council hears a proposal tonight to permit 18 two-bedroom condominium homes and relocate an existing single-family home off Boston Road.

Boston Haverhill’s plan for six tri-plex buildings was originally planned to be heard last month, but was postponed. If approved, a subdivision would be created on the three-acre site while keeping the single-family home of David W. O’Leary, according to documents filed with the city by attorney Paul A. Magliochetti of Sheehan, Schiavoni, Jutras and Magliocchetti. He said each lot meets zoning requirements for three-family units.

O’Leary has owned the land since 1998 and proposes a new street and cul-de-sac to be called O’Leary Way.

In other business before the Council, Councilor John A. Michitson is expected to introduce Erin Padilla and Danielle Smida of Creative Haverhill and Cogswell Art Space to review the need for “creative outlets and shared public spaces” as the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council meets at 7 p.m., online and in the Theodore A. Pelosi City Council Chambers, room 202, City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

In other public meetings this week:

Tuesday, April 13

Haverhill Retirement Board meets Tuesday, April 13, beginning at 9 a.m., both in-person in room 303 of Haverhill City Hall and online. The agenda includes a review of resumes for the position of retirement assistant.

Haverhill Board of Assessors meets to discuss excise tax abatements and receive an overview of new construction, c, at 9 a.m., in room 115 of Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Wednesday, April 14

Haverhill Commission on Disability Issues meets Wednesday, April 14, 1:30 p.m., online, to discuss, among other items, the 2020-2021 scholarship award and Student Government Day.

Haverhill Historic Commission meets Wednesday, April 14, 6 p.m., online. Topics include an update on a state Preservation Project Funds grant application and status of the statue of Hannah Dustin in Grand Army of the Republic Park.

Haverhill Planning Board reviews the definitive plan for Emerson Street Investment to build 24 apartments at 66 Emerson St., Haverhill. The site formerly was occupied by Comcast and other professional offices. An existing building will be demolished. The Board meets Wednesday, April 14, 7 p.m., online.

Thursday, April 15

Haverhill Public Library Board of Trustees meets Thursday, April 15, 8:30 a.m., in the library auditorium, 99 Main St., and online. The agenda includes updates on staffing and the building’s elevator.

Diversity Committee of the Haverhill School Committee meets Thursday, April 15, 5 p.m., online, to discuss, among other topics, professional development, hiring and recruitment and accountability, resources and support.

