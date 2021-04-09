Trinity EMS and Atkinson Police Demonstrate Life-Saving Emergency Box at Woodlock Park

Trinity EMS and Atkinson Police this week demonstrated an emergency call box that allows fast access to an automated external defibrillator donated by Trinity at Woodlock Park in Atkinson, N.H.

Atkinson Police, through private donations and public money, constructed and installed a new “safety station” with a camera on top and a button for a direct line into the police department. When pressed, Atkinson’s police dispatchers can remotely open to door and provide access to the defibrillator. Atkinson Police Chief Timothy J. Crowley demonstrated the safety station with Trinity EMS President John Chemaly. The chief said the emergency box at Woodlock Park is now available to the many families and seniors that use the park all year round to play soccer, baseball or pickle ball or just walk the trails.

“Residents from three months to 93-year-old use the park, and what better way to protect our community with this new safety station,” Crowley said.

Chemaly said he knows Crowley from his 30 plus years of service in the Lowell Police Department. “He is always looking for ways to better the community he serves and this new ‘safety station’ reflects that. Trinity was happy to donate the new AED knowing that anything could happen at any moment and having this equipment and the call box readily available will save lives,” Chemaly said.

Trinity will host a community training in the weeks to come.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...