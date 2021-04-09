‘Garage Sale’ Saturday at Haverhill’s Museum of Printing

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing is having a “garage sale” tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The museum, at 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill, features printing presses, vintage computers and more in its collection.

Museum officials say, “We need to clean out our garage so come early, score some bargains and be surprised at what you might find.” The event takes place rain or shine. COVID-19 precautions are in effect and visitors must wear a mask.

There are also printing and book arts exhibits from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays, or weekdays by appointment.

