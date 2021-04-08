Any Veteran, Spouse, Caregiver May Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Saturday Morning

Anyone who served in the military, their caregivers, spouses and dependents may receive a COVID-19 vaccination this Saturday morning.

This Saturday’s clinic at Haverhill’s Dr. Albert B. Consentino School was originally set aside to provide second doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered last month, but expanded under the “SAVE LIVES Act,” signed by President Joe Biden last month.

Veterans may bring a spouse or caregiver when they receive second shots between 9 and noon, Saturday, at the school, 685 Washington St. Those coming for the first time will receive the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. VA Bedford Healthcare System is operating the clinic.

The clinic is open to any veteran who served in the U.S. military even if they are not enrolled in VA healthcare. Those not enrolled in VA care may register here. Walk-ins are accepted.

Those with questions may call Haverhill Veterans Services Director Luis Santiago at 978-374-2351, ext. 3932.

