Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Spring Business Expo, Trade Show, Job, Health and Wellness Fair Today

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Business Expo, Trade Show, Job, Health and Wellness Fair goes online Wednesday.

Attendees may promote their organizations, products and services; carry on interactive discussions; and network with exhibitors Wednesday, April 7, from 1-3 p.m. There is no charge to attend.

Following the Expo, there is a free Virtual Business Networking Mixer, from 3:15-4 p.m. The format is speed networking with break out rooms to help make new business connections. All participants will be sent contact information from the other attendees to continue relationship building after the event.

Register for links at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

