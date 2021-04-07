Haverhill High School Seeks New Assistant Principal as Stras Becomes Principal at Newton South

Haverhill High School will begin the next school year with a new assistant principal.

Assistant Principal Tamara “Tamii” Stras was recently named the next principal at Newton South High School, according to Newton school Superintendent David Fleishman. Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta congratulated Stras Monday.

“A well-deserved honor. We will miss her greatly,” Marotta told WHAV.

Stras came to Haverhill in 2017 after being appointed by former Superintendent James F. Scully. She had worked as a biology and chemistry teacher at Lawrence High School, Science Department chairwoman for three years and an acting assistant principal in the Health and Human Services High School. She received a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education from Boston College and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in school leadership from American International College.

In a statement to the Newton community, Fleishman wrote, in part, Stras “is also passionate about educational equity and racial justice and is excited to join a school community that is deeply committed to making progress during this historic time.”

Stras begins her new job July 1.

