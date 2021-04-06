YWCA Northeastern Mass. Honors 22 at Next Month’s 38th Annual Tribute to Women

Twenty-two women will be honored in May when YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts presents its 38th Annual Tribute to Women.
Since 1983, the YWCA’s Tribute to Women has recognized more than 1,200 Merrimack Valley and North Shore women leaders from business and community organizations. Organizers say, “A hallmark of Tribute is that women honored come from all walks of life; their contributions are varied, and all are remarkable in their own unique way.”
The Tribute to Women takes place virtually May 13, at 6:30 p.m. This year, Tribute to Women’s Diamond sponsor is again Pfizer. Northshore Magazine and WHAV are media partners. Sponsorships for this major fundraiser are also available by contacting Jeanne Osborn at [email protected] or 978-687-0331 ext. 1045 or visiting ywcanema.org.
Honorees are:
- Erika Hemingway, on-air radio host, North Shore 104.9
- Erina McWilliam-Lopez, consultant, producer and local correspondent, Impact Experience, 1623 Studios and Bliss Bites
- Kira Morehouse, senior digital marketing specialist, assistant vice president, Enterprise Bank
- Brittney Sousa, Special education teacher, softball coach, City of Methuen
- Angela Bautista, director of transportation, Youth Development Organization
- Melissa Rodriguez, North Andover town manager
- Allison Dolan-Wilson, vice president Institutional Advancement, Northern Essex Community College
- Chandra Webb, director, drug product regulatory strategy lead, Pfizer
- Karla Zevallos, equity and inclusion specialist, U.S. & Global Commercial Business, Takeda
- Lygia Soares, executive director, Merrimack Heights Academy
- Maria Arias, healthy living program coordinator, Elder Services
- Sharon Mason, development director, Groundwork Lawrence
- Jeanette Rivera, administrative assistant, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
- Stephanie Patel, vice president and chief medical officer, Care Dimensions
- Deborah Wilson, president and CEO, Lawrence General Hospital
- Zandra Kelley, chief medical officer, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
- Julie Abbott, director of nursing operations, Holy Family Hospital
- Susan Howell, marketing director, Howell Custom Building Group
- Lisa Williams, owner, managing director, AFC Urgent Care
- Aubrie Campbell, rental assistance coordinator, City of Haverhill
- Jamill Martinez, director of network organizing, Lawrence Community Works
- Mayara Reis, co-founder and executive director, Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Voices