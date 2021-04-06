YWCA Northeastern Mass. Honors 22 at Next Month’s 38th Annual Tribute to Women

Twenty-two women will be honored in May when YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts presents its 38th Annual Tribute to Women.

Since 1983, the YWCA’s Tribute to Women has recognized more than 1,200 Merrimack Valley and North Shore women leaders from business and community organizations. Organizers say, “A hallmark of Tribute is that women honored come from all walks of life; their contributions are varied, and all are remarkable in their own unique way.”

The Tribute to Women takes place virtually May 13, at 6:30 p.m. This year, Tribute to Women’s Diamond sponsor is again Pfizer. Northshore Magazine and WHAV are media partners. Sponsorships for this major fundraiser are also available by contacting Jeanne Osborn at [email protected] or 978-687-0331 ext. 1045 or visiting ywcanema.org.

Honorees are:

Erika Hemingway, on-air radio host, North Shore 104.9

Erina McWilliam-Lopez, consultant, producer and local correspondent, Impact Experience, 1623 Studios and Bliss Bites

Kira Morehouse, senior digital marketing specialist, assistant vice president, Enterprise Bank

Brittney Sousa, Special education teacher, softball coach, City of Methuen

Angela Bautista, director of transportation, Youth Development Organization

Melissa Rodriguez, North Andover town manager

Allison Dolan-Wilson, vice president Institutional Advancement, Northern Essex Community College

Chandra Webb, director, drug product regulatory strategy lead, Pfizer

Karla Zevallos, equity and inclusion specialist, U.S. & Global Commercial Business, Takeda

Lygia Soares, executive director, Merrimack Heights Academy

Maria Arias, healthy living program coordinator, Elder Services

Sharon Mason, development director, Groundwork Lawrence

Jeanette Rivera, administrative assistant, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Stephanie Patel, vice president and chief medical officer, Care Dimensions

Deborah Wilson, president and CEO, Lawrence General Hospital

Zandra Kelley, chief medical officer, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Julie Abbott, director of nursing operations, Holy Family Hospital

Susan Howell, marketing director, Howell Custom Building Group

Lisa Williams, owner, managing director, AFC Urgent Care

Aubrie Campbell, rental assistance coordinator, City of Haverhill

Jamill Martinez, director of network organizing, Lawrence Community Works

Mayara Reis, co-founder and executive director, Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Voices

