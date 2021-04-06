Windrush Farm Seeks Volunteer Horse Handlers at Nonprofit Serving Special Needs Children

Windrush Farm, on the North Andover/Boxford line, has opportunities available for volunteers who wish to spend time with horses, get outside and make a difference in the life of a child with special needs.

The nonprofit center for therapeutic riding and horse-related activities seeks more horse handlers due to increased demand for therapeutic riding lessons for children with emotional and cognitive challenges.

“This volunteer opportunity is ideal for horse lovers who would like to get back to spending time with horses or perhaps they ride themselves, but still can find time to help others benefit from riding lessons,” says Windrush Farm CEO Janet Nittman.

There’s more information at windrushfarm.org or by e-mailing [email protected].

